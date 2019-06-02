|
|
VERNON WATKINS Tragically and very unexpectedly, Vernon Watkins, aged 64, died at his home in Wilmington, NC on May 21, 2019. Devoted father of Thomas, Owen, and Helena and beloved brother of Ann and brother-in-law Keith and adored Uncle to Victoria and Elizabeth. Born and raised in the UK, Vernon moved to the States some 30 years ago. He was Vice President of Biocomposites Inc. A thorough gentleman through and through and much loved by all who knew him. Adored by his family, friend, and colleagues, he will be hugely missed. A memorial service will be held at 11 AM, Friday, June 7, 2019, at All Saints Anglican Parish, 2623 North College Road, Wilmington, NC. Condolences may be shared with the family at www.andrewsmortuary.com
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on June 2, 2019