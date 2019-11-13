Home

Hampstead Chapel - Hampstead
17730 Hwy 17 N
Hampstead, NC 28443
910-270-3401
Victor Edwin Becker

Victor Edwin Becker Obituary
VICTOR EDWIN BECKER Victor Edwin Becker, born October 7, 1922, passed early on November 11. He was a good man. A good husband. A good father. A good son. A good brother. He lived a full and rewarding life and was dedicated to family, as well as to public service ranging from school board to church to 18 years as a firefighter (most of them as Chief) to Red Cross and Habitat for Humanity. He was always up for a laugh and will be sorely missed. He's survived by his loving wife and two loving children. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, Nov. 13, from 3 until 5 PM at Andrews Hampstead Chapel. No flowers, please, but if you feel inclined, he would've appreciated a donation in his memory to the Sloop Point Loop Fire and EMS.
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Nov. 13, 2019
