Peacock Funeral Home - Whiteville
1227 Madison
Whiteville, NC 28472
910-642-4141
1935 - 2020
Victor Larkins Jr. Obituary
VICTOR LARKINS, JR. Victor Madison Larkins, Jr. (Vic), age 84, of Riegelwood was called to his eternal heavenly home on Sunday, May 3, 2020. He was born to the late Thelma Croom Larkins and Victor Madison Larkins, Sr. in New Hanover County on October 1, 1935. In addition to his parents, Vic was preceded in death by his sisters; Betty Ann Larkins Stephens and Gail Larkins Wise and a nephew, David Stephens. Left to cherish his memory are his loving wife of 15 years, Charlene Pridgen Larkins of Riegelwood, NC; daughters, Deborah Biddle of Leland, NC and Vickie Larkins Radin (Larry) of Flower Mound, TX; stepdaughter, Wendy Teachey Sasser (Dewayne) of Rocky Point, NC; stepson, Jason Teachey (Stephanie) of Wilmington, NC; six grandchildren and one great-grandchild. Out of respect for our family and friends, due to the unique circumstances of travel restrictions and health concerns, a private service will be held.
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on May 6, 2020
