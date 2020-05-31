We so loved this sweet lady! Her smile and loving nature drew one to her immediately. Today I found a note from her and despite going through her own battles with chemo therapy, she wanted us to know she saw our names in the Friendship Book at SACPC and was so happy to see my husband, who was also suffering from chemo, was at services. Her final words in the note were, we love you both.

Bob, we know your heart is breaking because Vicky was the love of your life as well as you were hers. We are holding you and your family in our thoughts and prayers for healing and comfort. Our love!



Annamarie & Bob Eakins

Friend