She was an angel on earth the time she was here. She will be greatly missed and now she is an angel for sure. Praying for her family.
I was one of her nurses at Zimmer and loved her. Wonderful supportive family.
VICTORIA (VICKY) DEWSBURY MARTENIS Victoria (Vicky) Dewsbury Martenis was born in Huntington, WV, on October 14, 1941 to Robert John Dewsbury and Alyce Virginia Priddy Dewsbury. She is survived by the love of her life and husband, Bob Martenis, her brother, Bob Dewsbury, daughters Nancy Elizabeth Anderson (Charles), Leigh Carter Hooker (Dave), step-daughter Jody Martenis Hammond (Richard), step-son Robert J. Martenis (Diane) and two very special grandsons, Casey R. Hammond (Leala)and Zachary C. Hooker, and many wonderful nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents and her sister, Ann Dewsbury Lucy. She graduated from Hermitage High School in Richmond, VA, and got her BA degree from William and Mary in Williamsburg, VA, in 1963. She taught for 2 years before starting her family and moving many times for her husband's career. After her family, her church and community have been most important to her. She started Jacki Sorensen's Aerobic Dance in Kingwood, Texas, and before moving to Connecticut, she had over 100 students and a waiting list to join. Over the years she recruited and trained many new instructors for Jacki's programs. Sharing her love and belief in the importance of exercise continued till she retired from teaching it at age 75. She was very involved in community projects such as the Jr. League, held offices in different PTAs as her girls grew up, and upon retiring in Wilmington, NC, she became involved with Lower Cape Fear Hospice, Thalian Hall fund raisers, Festival of Trees Gala Chair, President of her homeowner's association, volunteering at Mother Hubbard's Cupboard, and other local charities. She was a deacon at SACPC, taught the DivorceCare program there for many years, served as chair of the Small Group Committee, and served on the Flower Guild. Her family, her faith, her Bible Study group of ladies, her Beach Family, and special friends were her great joy. She knew she was truly blessed. And all of us who had the privilege to know and love her, knew we were truly blessed as well. She was an angel on Earth and will be greatly missed and forever cherished. Services to be scheduled at a later date. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Lower Cape Fear LifeCare or St. Andrews Covenant Presbyterian Church of Wilmington. Condolences to the family at www.andrewsmortuary.com.
Published in Wilmington Star-News on May 31, 2020.