Victoria Dewsbury (Vicky) Martenis
1941 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Victoria's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
VICTORIA (VICKY) DEWSBURY MARTENIS Victoria (Vicky) Dewsbury Martenis was born in Huntington, WV, on October 14, 1941 to Robert John Dewsbury and Alyce Virginia Priddy Dewsbury. She is survived by the love of her life and husband, Bob Martenis, her brother, Bob Dewsbury, daughters Nancy Elizabeth Anderson (Charles), Leigh Carter Hooker (Dave), step-daughter Jody Martenis Hammond (Richard), step-son Robert J. Martenis (Diane) and two very special grandsons, Casey R. Hammond (Leala)and Zachary C. Hooker, and many wonderful nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents and her sister, Ann Dewsbury Lucy. She graduated from Hermitage High School in Richmond, VA, and got her BA degree from William and Mary in Williamsburg, VA, in 1963. She taught for 2 years before starting her family and moving many times for her husband's career. After her family, her church and community have been most important to her. She started Jacki Sorensen's Aerobic Dance in Kingwood, Texas, and before moving to Connecticut, she had over 100 students and a waiting list to join. Over the years she recruited and trained many new instructors for Jacki's programs. Sharing her love and belief in the importance of exercise continued till she retired from teaching it at age 75. She was very involved in community projects such as the Jr. League, held offices in different PTAs as her girls grew up, and upon retiring in Wilmington, NC, she became involved with Lower Cape Fear Hospice, Thalian Hall fund raisers, Festival of Trees Gala Chair, President of her homeowner's association, volunteering at Mother Hubbard's Cupboard, and other local charities. She was a deacon at SACPC, taught the DivorceCare program there for many years, served as chair of the Small Group Committee, and served on the Flower Guild. Her family, her faith, her Bible Study group of ladies, her Beach Family, and special friends were her great joy. She knew she was truly blessed. And all of us who had the privilege to know and love her, knew we were truly blessed as well. She was an angel on Earth and will be greatly missed and forever cherished. Services to be scheduled at a later date. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Lower Cape Fear LifeCare or St. Andrews Covenant Presbyterian Church of Wilmington. Condolences to the family at www.andrewsmortuary.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Wilmington Star-News on May 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Andrews Mortuary and Crematory Market Street Chapel - Wilmington
1617 Market St.
Wilmington, NC 28401
910-762-7788
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

View Printed Guest Book
14 entries
May 31, 2020
She was an angel on earth the time she was here. She will be greatly missed and now she is an angel for sure. Praying for her family.
I was one of her nurses at Zimmer and loved her. Wonderful supportive family.
Melinda Perritt
Acquaintance
May 31, 2020
To Bob and Vicky's entire family...We are so very sorry for your loss. Vicky was always so very upbeat & friendly. May God's love sustain you and bring you peace.
Jack & Sheila Woods
May 30, 2020
I knew Vicky briefly while we all lived in Ridgefield, CT but we got to know her and Bob so much better after we all moved to NC from Ridgefield and after several years of living here Vicky and Bob joined out little Ridgefield transplant group of 4 couples which met twice a year to have dinner together and catch up on our lives. Vicky was a delight to know - the epitome of Southern graciousness and the last time we got together was a catered brunch at her and Bob's beautiful home on the water. She will be missed. Bob, you have our deepest sympathies. Love, Joel and Jane
Jane & Joel Urman
Friend
May 30, 2020
Vicky was a wonderful friend to us. Sweetness and tolerance characterized her nature. She was always ready to talk and help. She left a great hole in our lives and will always be missed and remembered. God Bless you, Bob. She will watch after you like always.
David and Linda Crowell
Friend
May 30, 2020
Gib and I are so sad that this wonderful lady has left us. She was a joy to know. Blessings for all her family and especially Bob.
Carol and Gib McCall
May 30, 2020
Vicky was a very special lady and will be missed love to the family they are in my thoughts at this very sad time
Margaret Glock
Friend
May 29, 2020
We so loved this sweet lady! Her smile and loving nature drew one to her immediately. Today I found a note from her and despite going through her own battles with chemo therapy, she wanted us to know she saw our names in the Friendship Book at SACPC and was so happy to see my husband, who was also suffering from chemo, was at services. Her final words in the note were, we love you both.
Bob, we know your heart is breaking because Vicky was the love of your life as well as you were hers. We are holding you and your family in our thoughts and prayers for healing and comfort. Our love!
Annamarie & Bob Eakins
Friend
May 29, 2020
going to miss you Vicky, love Henry & Jeanie
Jeanie Lessing
Friend
May 29, 2020
Her smile would light up the room. Condolences to her family.
Barbara Anderson Goodfellow
Classmate
May 28, 2020
Always the sweetest, kindest classmate and lady.
Patti Warren ( Peay)
May 28, 2020
you were always happy and fun to be around. Prayers to you and family.
Jerry Whitlock
Classmate
May 28, 2020
Sincere sympathies to Bob and sweet memories of Vicky. She and I were cheerleaders together at Hermitage High School and shared in many fun projects. She will be missed. Carole Bowles Braine
Carole Bowles- Braine
Classmate
May 28, 2020
Im very sad to hear this about Vicky❤ She was a friend and lovely young lady ❤
Tommy Bondurant
Classmate
May 28, 2020
Thoughts and prayers to you all.
Robbie Barnes
Family
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved