VINCENT JOSEPH SCANNELL Vincent Joseph Scannell passed away on October 25, 2019 at Lower Cape Fear Hospice from complications from a stroke. Joe was born in Gadsden, Alabama, on January 14, 1947 to the late Vincent Joseph Scannell and Eloise Blackwelder Scannell. In addition to Joe's parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 48 years, Barbara Kay Wright Scannell. Barbara was the love of his life and he cherished her memory until his passing. Joe's father was employed by the Department of U.S. Immigration and Border Patrol. As a result of his father's occupation, Joe lived in various cities across the United States and Canada. At the time of his death, Joe was residing in Wilmington, NC, which had been his home for the past 47 years. In 1972, Joe and Barbara moved from Alabama to Wilmington, NC, where Joe had just accepted a job with R.J. Reynolds Tobacco, Company as a sales representative. He remained with RJR until his retirement in 2004. Joe was a natural born salesman due to his love of life and people. Joe loved his job and enjoyed the customers he met along the way. He had attained the status of Senior Sales Representative with RJR which was only afforded to some of the best reps within the company. After his retirement, he and Barbara took various cruises to different destinations and became very active in their church, Wesleyan Chapel United Methodist Church. Joe had recently started helping with K-5 Alive, teaching the young children of Wesleyan Chapel. This was a position which was tailored made for Joe, due to his love of children. Although Joe and Barbara had no children of their own, they enjoyed being around children which probably kept them both young at heart. Left to cherish his memory is his brother Tim from Marietta, Georgia. Along with his brother, Joe left many dear friends who will not forget the void left by his passing. Most notably, he leaves behind his dear friends, James and Pamela Perry, Dorothy and Snow Piver, Jack Morgan, David Permenter and Dale Yarborough. At Joe's request, no services will be held. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his memory to Wesleyan Chapel United Methodist Church or to Lower Cape Fear Hospice.
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Nov. 3, 2019