VINCENT M TRICARICO Vincent M. Tricarico of 3649-A St John's Court, Wilmington died Friday, July 19, 2019 at Lower Cape Fear Hospice. Mr. Tricarico was born September 14, 1922 in New Brunswick, New Jersey. Preceding him in death were his wife Marilyn and son Vincent. Surviving are his daughter Donna Christie and husband James of Clinton, NJ., son Dan Tricarico and wife Freda of Thomasville, N.C. Grandchildren James Christie and wife Jennifer of Jackson, N.J., Samantha Christopher and husband Ed of Stafford, V.A., Vincent Tricarico and wife Marybeth of Greenville, N.C., Antonietta Tricarico of Thomasville, N.C. and 5 great-grandchildren. The family would like to thank special caretakers Tammy and Barb. As one of the Greatest Generation Mr. Tricarico proudly served during WWII on a submarine in the U.S. Navy. At his request no service will be held. In lieu of flowers the family requests that memorials be made to Lower Cape Fear Hospice 1406 Physicians Drive, Wilmington, NC
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on July 20, 2019