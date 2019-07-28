|
VIRGINIA BROWN BREEDLOVE Virginia Brown Breedlove, age 76, passed away on July 25 at New Hanover Regional Medical Center. She was born in Wilmington, NC on March 10th, 1943 to Thomas Brown and Irma G. Brown, both deceased. Virginia graduated from New Hanover High School in 1961 and began working in the insurance industry for independent adjusters. She worked as a claims secretary for 35 years. She was a longtime member of Temple Baptist Church. She was preceded in death by her loving mother, Irma G. Bidwell and stepfather, Arthur Bidwell of Prattsburg, NY, brother, Tom Brown of Nassau, NY. She is survived by her husband of 48 years, Kim Breedlove, two children, Lori B. Jansson of Norfolk, VA and Arthur Bryan Breedlove of Wilmington. Also, a sister, Frances Henry and her husband, Wesley Henry of Wilmington, a nephew William Henry of Florida, a niece, Lesley Facello and husband Mike of Clayton, NC, a great nephew, Sean Facello of Boston, MA, a great niece, Michaela Facello of Clayton, NC. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 pm Monday, July 29, 2019 at Temple Baptist Church, 18th and Market Street. The family will receive friends at the church from 1-2 pm on Monday. Burial will be in Greenlawn Memorial Park following the service. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Temple Baptist Church.
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on July 28, 2019