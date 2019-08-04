|
VIRGINIA C. HONEYCUTT Virginia C. Honeycutt, age 91 of Wilmington passed away Friday, August 2, 2019 at her daughter's home in Sebastian, FL. Virginia was born in Pender County, NC on August 1, 1928 to the late John Robert Corbett and Minnie Jane Walker Corbett. She was preceded in death by her husbands, Worth W. Bolton and Robert Benton Honeycutt, and by two children, Bennie Bolton, and Maxie Bolton; brothers, Sam, Johnny, Nick, Walter, and Tim Corbett; and by sisters Lena Nelson and Myrtle Flower. Virginia lived for many years on N. Kerr Ave in Wrightsboro, and had moved to Florida to be with her daughter. She was a longtime and faithful member at Wrightsboro Baptist Church. She is survived by her children, Bronwyn Bolton Dalton (Mike), Ginger Honeycutt Nobles, Jill Honeycutt Malpass, and Worth Bolton (Flo), 10 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren; as well as nieces, nephews and other extended family members. Visitation for family and friends will be 6-8 Tuesday, August 6. 2019 at Wilmington Funeral Chapel. Funeral services will be held 2 pm Wednesday, August 7 at Wrightsboro Baptist Church officiated by Rev. Mike Lewis. Burial will be in Greenlawn Memorial Park. Share memories and condolence with the family at www.wilmingtoncares.com Wilmington Funeral & Cremation 1535 S. 41st Street, Wilmington, NC 28403 910-791-9099
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Aug. 4, 2019