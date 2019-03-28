Home

VIRGINIA CAROLE THEUSCH Virginia Carole Theusch succumbed to cancer Sunday, March 24 in Wilmington, NC. Born March 7, 1942 in Norfolk, VA, daughter to the late Milton Alfred Harris and Myrie Virginia Thacker. Carole was preceded in death by her husband, Donald W. Theusch, Sr. She is also preceded by her brother, Wilton Harris, sister, Marie Miller. Carole retired from hair dressing just a few years ago. She was known for her shop called Hairpointe. Surviving are her loving children, Tammy Myrie Beasley (Elliott Piver, Jr.), Donna Odelia (Gil Navarrette) and Donald William Theusch, Jr. (Magdalena). She is also survived by her grandchildren, Sonja (Kelly), Jessica, William III (Megan), Jack (Whitney), Garrett (Shari), Jason, Julia (David), Cara (Lawrence), Sergio, McNeil, and Yitzel. 17 great grandchildren and 1 great, great grandchild along with her pug, Louie. Also surviving is her sister Madeline Batson (Robert), Ana Garza (Joe), Debbie Spears, special friend, Donald Casteen and many nieces and nephews. Grave side services will be Thursday March 28 at 11:00 am in the flag section of Oleander Memorial Gardens.
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Mar. 28, 2019
