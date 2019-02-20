|
VIRGINIA G. MURRELL Virginia Gregory Murrell went to be with the Lord on February 18, 2019, the widow of Milton C Murrell of Bolivia, NC. She was a life time member of Long Leaf Baptist Church. She was born in Spartanburg, SC Nov 2, 1920 to the late Fred M Gregory and Biddie Vehaun. She is survived by one son, James R Hayes (Randy) and wife Janet Futrell Hayes of Wilmington, NC; one daughter, Judy Hayes Tindall of Bristol, Tennessee; one brother, Lewis Gregory of Spartanburg, SC; two grandsons, Jarred R Hayes of Goldsboro, NC and Gregory Tadlock of Kingsport, Tennessee; one granddaughter, Melanie Ann Tadlock Buhls of Bristol, Tennessee; four great-grandchildren, Helen, Sarah, and Nora Cate Hayes of Goldsboro, NC and Christian Tadlock of Kingsport, Tennessee. Funeral services will be held at Long Leaf Baptist Church, Thursday, February 21, 2019 at noon. Burial will follow in Greenlawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to The Lower Cape Fear Hospice.
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Feb. 20, 2019