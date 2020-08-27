1/1
Virginia Gail "Ginger" Walker
1938 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Virginia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
VIRGINIA "GINGER" GAIL WALKER Virginia "Ginger" Gail Walker, also known as "Mama" and "Meme", passed away on August 18, 2020 in Allentown, PA. Ginger was born on November 16, 1938 to the late Alex "Dock" and Bessie Lashley. Her oldest brother, Talmadge, also preceded her. She is survived by Earl Walker, her traveling companion for almost 60 years. She is survived by her brother Harold of Wilmington. They had two daughters, Karen Parish and husband Mike of Wilmington, NC, and Kristin Chemnitz and husband Mike of Center Valley, PA. Those that called her "Meme" were Stephen, Jonathan, Brien, and Maggie Parish and Alexis, Jake, and Clay Chemnitz. She was "Great Meme" to Norah and Lincoln Parish. Ginger began her career with Bank of Wilmington and retired after 40 years of service from Bank of America. Once retired, she and Earl traveled as often as possible, traveling to all 50 states. When she was not traveling, she worked part-time for several years at Wilmington Christian Academy in the cafeteria and preschool. She loved gardening, reading, and enjoying the company any animal, especially dogs. Services will be held on Saturday, August 29, 2020 at Grace Baptist Church, 1401 N. College Road, Wilmington, NC. Visitation will be at 10:00 am followed by the service at 11:00 am. Burial will be at Oleander Memorial Gardens after the service. For the service, we respectfully ask that you follow all social distancing guidelines for Grace Baptist Church as well as wearing a mask. Proverbs 3:5-6 Trust in the Lord with all your heart, and do not lean on your own understanding. In all your ways acknowledge him, and he will make straight your paths. Share memories and condolences with the family at wilmingtoncares.com. Wilmington Funeral & Cremation 1535 S. 41st Street Wilmington NC 28403 910.791.9099.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Wilmington Star-News on Aug. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
29
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Grace Baptist Church
Send Flowers
AUG
29
Service
11:00 AM
Grace Baptist Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Wilmington Funeral & Cremation - Wilmington
1535 S. 41st Street
Wilmington, NC 28403
910-791-9099
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Wilmington Funeral & Cremation - Wilmington

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved