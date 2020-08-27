VIRGINIA "GINGER" GAIL WALKER Virginia "Ginger" Gail Walker, also known as "Mama" and "Meme", passed away on August 18, 2020 in Allentown, PA. Ginger was born on November 16, 1938 to the late Alex "Dock" and Bessie Lashley. Her oldest brother, Talmadge, also preceded her. She is survived by Earl Walker, her traveling companion for almost 60 years. She is survived by her brother Harold of Wilmington. They had two daughters, Karen Parish and husband Mike of Wilmington, NC, and Kristin Chemnitz and husband Mike of Center Valley, PA. Those that called her "Meme" were Stephen, Jonathan, Brien, and Maggie Parish and Alexis, Jake, and Clay Chemnitz. She was "Great Meme" to Norah and Lincoln Parish. Ginger began her career with Bank of Wilmington and retired after 40 years of service from Bank of America. Once retired, she and Earl traveled as often as possible, traveling to all 50 states. When she was not traveling, she worked part-time for several years at Wilmington Christian Academy in the cafeteria and preschool. She loved gardening, reading, and enjoying the company any animal, especially dogs. Services will be held on Saturday, August 29, 2020 at Grace Baptist Church, 1401 N. College Road, Wilmington, NC. Visitation will be at 10:00 am followed by the service at 11:00 am. Burial will be at Oleander Memorial Gardens after the service. For the service, we respectfully ask that you follow all social distancing guidelines for Grace Baptist Church as well as wearing a mask. Proverbs 3:5-6 Trust in the Lord with all your heart, and do not lean on your own understanding. In all your ways acknowledge him, and he will make straight your paths. Share memories and condolences with the family at wilmingtoncares.com
