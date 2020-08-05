1/
VIRGINIA GRIFFIN SMITH Virginia Griffin Smith, 89, passed away Wednesday morning, July 29, 2020 at NHRMC in Wilmington, N.C. from COVID-19. She was born January 10, 1931 in Wake County to the late Hinton Atlas Griffin and Mary Lilly Griffin. She is survived by her three sons and their wives, Andrew and Jennifer Smith, Burrows and Pamela Smith, Lance Jr and Gale Smith and her two grandchildren, Wyatt Smith and Claire Torongo. One of 61original listed members; Virginia was an integral part of the construction of Wrightsville United Methodist Church at Wrightsville Beach in 1954. An avid reader, who enjoyed traveling and playing bridge, Virginia loved the coastal life, especially crabbing. She also knew that she was richly blessed to have been able to raise her three boys at Wrightsville Beach and Wrightsville Sound when everyone knew each other and rambunctious neighborhood kids, full of wanderlust, could safely have the run of the beach strand, channels and waterways. Possessing a sharp, conservative business sense, Virginia was an instrumental, grounding presence in business ventures with her late and former husband, Joseph Lansing Smith Sr. Three of the more noteworthy business ventures were Lumina Pavilion, The Upper Deck, and Dockside Restaurant. Due to the limitations that COVID-19 has presented, there will not be a memorial service. The family asks that if you would like to remember Virginia that you consider donating to a charity of your choice in her memory. Condolences to the family at www.andrewsmortuary.com

Published in Wilmington Star-News on Aug. 5, 2020.
