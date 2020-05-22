|
VIRGINIA HARDIN HAWFIELD Virginia Hardin Hawfield, a 60-year resident of Signal Mountain, TN, passed away May 21, 2020, following a very brief illness. She was born in Wilmington, NC on September 15, 1921 to Edward Manning Hardin and Virginia Farmer Hardin. She is predeceased by her parents, her husband William Dallas Hawfield, and her two sisters, Mary Lauriston Hardin Clarkson and Helen Hardin Luck. She left Wilmington with her family in 1936. She met Bill Hawfield in Raleigh, NC. They married in 1942. After his Army service, Bill and Gin moved with the DuPont company to Richmond and Waynesboro, VA; Camden, SC; Chattanooga, TN; Buenos Aires, Argentina and Wilmington, DE and Londonderry, N Ireland. They settled in Chattanooga in 1970 and stayed. She is survived by her four sons: William Dallas Hawfield, Jr., Edward Hardin Hawfield, Robert Clark Hawfield, and John Haywood Hawfield. And six grandchildren and five great grandchildren. After her husband died in 1985, Virginia remained on Signal Mountain surrounding herself with her closest friends. But she never lost her love of Wilmington NC and Wrightsville Beach. The family always vacationed at "the beach" until she was 94 years old. Like the returning green sea turtle, she had to stick her toes in Wrightsville Beach sand every year and visit St. James Episcopal Church. She always had to have "something on the calendar" and she loved traveling. Her travels took her to Europe, South America, Australia and to exotic Pacific islands. And she treasured visits from her sons, grandchildren, great grandchildren, and every niece or nephew. The door was always open. All of her family and friends will miss her terribly. A memorial service will be held at St. Timothy's Episcopal Church on Signal Mountain TN once the Covid-19 restrictions are lifted. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to St Timothy's Episcopal Church (630 Mississippi Ave, Signal Mtn, TN 37377) in her memory.
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on May 22, 2020