VIRGINIA JANE SOMERSETT Virginia Jane Somersett, 81, of Sunset Beach passed away Wednesda, May 1, 2019 at Novant Brunswick Medical Center. Mrs. Somersett was born in Columbus County on October 9, 1937, daughter of the late Walter Gore and Sally Faulk Gore. She was preceded in death by her husband of 60 years Franklin "Frank" Somersett; son, Franklin Tony Somersett; and two daughters, Donna Denise Benton and Natalie Dianna Denley; siblings, Shelton Gore, Walter Gore, Cleona Faulk, Juanita King, and William Gore. She was a longtime, faithful member of Old Shallotte Baptist Church. Mrs. Somersett was the First President of South Brunswick Island Shrinettes. She was an avid gardener and loved to tell jokes and old stories to anyone willing to listen. Survivors include a special niece, Peggy McCumbee of Ash and a special nephew, Gregory King of Whiteville; many other nieces and nephews; great nieces and great nephews; and too many cherished friends to name. Funeral services will be at eleven o'clock in the morning on Saturday, May 4, 2019 at Old Shallotte Baptist Church with Reverend Rory J. Thigpen officiating. Burial will follow in Mintz Cemetery. A time of visitation with the family will be one hour prior to the service, from ten o'clock until eleven o'clock at the church. In lieu of customary remembrances, memorials may be made to Old Shallotte Baptist Church, 394 Longwood Road NW, Ocean Isle Beach, NC 28469. You may offer online condolences at www.shallottefunerals.com White Funeral and Cremation Service, Shallotte Chapel Published in the Wilmington Star-News on May 3, 2019