VIRGINIA LEE BULLARD Mrs. Virginia Lee Bullard, 90 of Leland went to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ and reunited with her late husband of seventy years, David Bullard on Monday April 22, 2019 at SECU Hospice House of Brunswick. Mrs. Bullard was born in Oakland, California on May 6, 1928 and was the daughter of the late Bernard John and Ann Lee Horstkamp. She was a faithful member for 70 years of First Pentecostal Holiness Church of Wilmington where she served as the organist for several years and church treasurer. She was a bookkeeper at Block Industries of Wilmington and also Cape Fear Memorial Hospital where she retired. She is survived by her son, Larry Bullard and wife Cindy of Leland; three grandchildren, Daniel, Zack, Carrie; ten great grandchildren, Elizabeth, Emma, Ethan, Elias, Eleanor, Roman, Brooklyn, Alijah, Jocelyn, Rylee; two sisters, Shirley Blake of Wilmington and Joyce Lewis of Bolivia. Funeral services will be held Thursday April 25, 2019 at one o'clock in the afternoon at First Pentecostal Holiness Church located at 29th and Chestnut Street, Wilmington with Reverend Paul Evans officiating. Pallbearers will be Daniel Bullard, Zack Bullard, Ted Bullard, Alijah Slade. Entombment at Greenlawn Memorial Park will be private. Friends are invited to visit with the family one hour prior to the service at the church. You may offer online condolences at www.whitefuneralservicesupply.com White Funeral and Cremation Service, Bolivia/Supply Chapel (910) 754-6848 Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Apr. 24, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary