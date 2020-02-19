|
VIRGINIA MCCORMACK Virginia Bauerle McCormack Virginia "Ginny" B. McCormack, age 94, of Wilmington, N.C. and formerly N.J., was surrounded by family as she entered eternal life on February 14, 2020. She was born in New York and grew up in Lakewood, N.J., graduating from Lakewood High School as valedictorian of the class of 1943. She completed a Business School scholarship from Rider College in Trenton, N.J. and was a former employee of the N.J. Bell Telephone Company in the Lakewood Business Office. After her marriage to Erwood "Mac" McCormack in 1948, she and her husband resided in Manasquan, N.J. for many years before moving to Leisure Village East, Lakewood. They enjoyed retirement as active members of that community. They especially loved spending early mornings and evenings metal detecting at local beaches. There were many hobbies that brought great joy into Ginny's life, such as bottle digging, sewing, crafting, and line dancing, but being with family and friends was what brought her the most joy. After Mac's death, Virginia resided at Harrogate in Lakewood and relocated to N.C in 2011 to be closer to family. She was predeceased by her husband of 53 years; her parents, William and Freda Metzger Bauerle; her sister, Charlotte Bauerle Gertner and her husband, Barney. Surviving are her son, Cary McCormack (Nanci) of Wilmington, N.C.; her daughter, Susan Adcock of Virginia Beach, VA; her three grandchildren, Michael McCormack (Chrissy), Melissa Duhon (Cliff), and Meredith Francis (Scott), all living in the Winston-Salem area; and her great-grandchildren, Madeline and Charlotte McCormack, and Graham, Finleigh, and Sutton Francis. A Celebration of Life will be held in Wilmington, N.C. at a later date. Burial will be at Woodlawn Cemetary in Lakewood, N.J. Memorial donations may be made to Manasquan United Methodist Church (23 South Street, Manasquan, NJ 08736), Lower Cape Fear LifeCare (1414 Physician's Dr., Wilmington, NC 28401), or a .
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Feb. 19, 2020