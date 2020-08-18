VIRGINIA PICKETT COUNCIL Virginia Pickett Council, Child of the Covenant, died at home, August 9, 2020, after an extended illness. She was the sixth child of John Monroe Council, Jr. (Jack) and Marjorie Moore Council, both of whom preceded her in death. A graduate of Hallsboro High School and North Carolina State University, Pickett was a retail banker with United Carolina Bank, then an assistant editor in New York City, where she was known to some as the Bard of Waccamaw. Returning home, she served Council Tool Company for twenty years as Vice President of Sales and Administration, pioneering this role in the traditionally-male hardware industry. After retiring, she began a new effort, purchasing Tip Top Florist in Whiteville. However, tool-making remained in her blood and she divided her time between both until Tip Top closed in the aftermath of Hurricane Florence. She was a lifetime member of Lake Waccamaw Presbyterian Church, serving as Elder, trustee of Southerneastern Community College, board member of the North Carolina State University Library Fund, and member of numerous civic and professional organizations. She was a pianist, gardener, Zumba leader and, above all, devoted dog whisperer. Pickett loved dogs and they loved her. She also loved to laugh. Survivors include four siblings: Susan Alston Council of Providence, RI, Margo Council Wright and Richard of Tabor City, Nancy Council Rix and Jim of Raleigh, and John Council III and Lori of Wilmington. One sister, Harriett Wilkes Council, preceded her in death. Pickett is also survived by her step-mother, Dorothy Sutherland Council of Cumming, Georgia, eight nieces and nephews and their spouses, eight great-nieces and great-nephews, four step-siblings and their spouses, two uncles and a host of cousins and lifelong friends. To each, she was loving, exuberant and generous and she was beloved in return. The family is grateful to New Hanover Regional Medical Center, the Duke University Medical Center, Columbus County Regional Healthcare and Lake Waccamaw Rescue Squad. We are also grateful to McKenzie Mortuary for final support. Donations may be made to Lake Waccamaw Presbyterian Church, Lake Waccamaw Food Ministry, the J. M. Council, Sr. Scholarship at Southeastern Community College or Lake Waccamaw Rescue Squad. Due to the coronavirus, a service celebrating Pickett's life will be held at a future time.



