VIRGINIA WEBB CLINARD Virginia Webb Clinard, nèe Ballard, age 95, died peacefully the morning of December 30, 2019, after a long battle with cancer. A celebration of her life will be held at Holden Beach Chapel, 107 Rothschild Avenue, Holden Beach on Saturday, January 4 at 2 p.m. Virginia is survived by her husband of 68 years, Jack A. Clinard, her daughter Rebecca Jane Clinard; her grandsons Michael, Jason, and Adam; and her great grandchildren Virginia, Bela, and Langston. She was preceded in death by her parents Ernest and Gwendolyn McCaul Ballard of Lincolnton, N.C., her sisters Dorothy Brown and Margaret Cook, and her daughter, the writer Anne C. Barnhill. An avid sports fan, Virginia delighted in pulling for underdogs and in cutting down the proud with a devastating one-liner when she felt "they had won too much." She was a lifelong reader of fiction and an excellent baker and cook, winning a regional award for her famous pound cake, based on her father's recipe. A devoted wife and mother, Virginia was always ready for a family game and was especially fond of slyly and mischievously bending the rules whenever the mood struck her. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials to Lower Cape Fear Hospice,1414 Physicians Drive, Wilmington, NC 28401. You may offer online condolences at www.shallottefunerals.com. White Funeral and Cremation Service, 3660 Express Dr., Shallotte 754-3333
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Jan. 2, 2020