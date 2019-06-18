|
VIRGINIA Z. (GINNY) WENDLE Virginia Z. (Ginny) Wendle of State College, PA, formerly of Wilmington, NC, went home to be with the Lord on June 6, 2019 following a brief illness at the age of 94. She was born in Lewisburg, PA August 11, 1924 to Donald J. and Margaret T. Zimmerman. Virginia graduated from Lewisburg High School in 1942, from Presbyterian Hospital School of Nursing in Philadelphia, PA as an RN in 1945, and served in the U.S. Cadet Nurse Corps 1944-1945. She married J. Gale Wendle, Jr. in 1946, with whom she enjoyed life together for 70 years until his passing in 2017. Over the span of their marriage she and her family lived in multiple locations in the United States and Mexico, developing long-lasting friendships in each location where they made a home. Possessing a great joy of singing, she and Gale sang together in church choirs for more than 60 years. Virginia served in various areas of church leadership and participated in a number of women's Bible studies. As a mother, grandmother, and great grandmother she was dearly loved and will be greatly missed. She is survived by a son, Jeffrey Wendle and his wife Denise, of State College, PA; two daughters, Barbara Kelly and her husband Dave, of Wilmington, NC and Carol Randall and her husband Ray, of Lewisburg, PA; seven grandchildren, Jonathan Randall, Jason Wendle, Margaret Randall, Ethan Wendle, Jesse Randall, Eric Blizzard, and Chris Kelly; and 11 great grandchildren. A memorial service is planned for 4 PM, August 10 at the Winter Park Presbyterian Church, Wilmington, NC. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Winter Park Presbyterian Church, a local hospice care unit, or military veterans charity. Arrangements are under the care of Koch Funeral Home and condolences may be entered at: www.kochfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on June 18, 2019