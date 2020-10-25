VIVIAN BLANTON WINSTEAD Vivian Blanton Winstead joined her loving Savior on October 22, 2020 in Wilmington, NC. She was the daughter of Jack and Lindy Brinson of Richlands, NC. She was born on August 31, 1928. Vivian was a servant of the Lord who dedicated her life to giving and helping others. She was a member of Spring View Pentecostal Baptist Church. Her passion was sharing the love of Jesus and giving gifts - whether a compliment, flowers, or fresh baked banana bread. Her selflessness and compassion for others was limitless. She was an inspiration to her family and others. Vivian witnessed to inmates through Prison Ministry in Fayetteville, NC. She also ministered locally as well as abroad, sponsoring mission work, most notably a birthing hospital in Kenya that provides safety to children and mothers during childbirth. The hospital is named in Vivian's honor. Vivian is survived by her loving husband, Jack Severe of Wilmington, NC. Two former husbands are deceased: Marion Blanton and Lindy Winstead. She is also survived by sons Tony Blanton (Barbara) of Wilmington, NC, Randy Blanton (Judy) of Wilmington, NC, and daughter Gail Benton (Jimmy) of Greensboro, NC. Her eldest son Mitchell Blanton is deceased. Vivian also had many loving siblings. She is survived by sisters Edna Godwin, Faye Estabrook, and Lois Nieberger, and brothers Bobby Brinson and Terry Brinson. Deceased siblings include sisters Laura Hamilton, Lou Gardner, and Sue Cerro, and brother Jackie Brinson. Vivian has ten grandchildren, eleven great-grandchildren, numerous nieces and nephews, and dear friends Bob and Julia Gardner, David and Karen Stahl, Dewana Jordan, and Gerald and Peggy Dye. A graveside service will be held on Monday, October 26 at 1:00pm at Oleander Memorial Gardens. Memorial donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Association
or Hospice Foundation of America.