My mom did not have any sisters. When we moved to Fayetteville, I was about 4 years old. My mom met two very special ladies. I would grow up calling them Aunt Vivian and Aunt Ernistine. The three of them would become the best of friends and prayer warriors. Mom and and Aunt Vivian now walk the Streets of Gold. Oh What a joy to see Their Lord and Savior, Face to Face. Aunt Ernistine is still with us and is always a joy to talk to and visit. Their love and prayers will continue to carry us through life’s journeys. Love and Prayers to the Family

Thom Stahl

Friend