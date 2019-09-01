|
VIVIAN RUTH MATTHEWS SPARKS Vivian Ruth Matthews Sparks born April 1, 1937 died peacefully August 28, 2019 in Pinehurst NC. Born and raised in Lakeview, NC to Ruth Doris McInnis Matthews and Henry Alton Matthews II, she was considered by those who knew her best to be the epitome of elegance and graciousness. Married to the late Dr. Jackson Gillen Sparks of Warrenton GA. Dr. Spark was a professor of French at UNCW for over 30 years and the two traveled annually to France, taking along family and friends to experience the countryside and culture. Vivian and Jack lived on Front St. during the 60s and were instrumental in reviving downtown by serving on the Board of Directors for the St. Johns Museum and Historical Society. Vivian is preceded in death by her mother, father, husband as well has her brother, Henry Alton Matthews III of Jacksonville, FL. She is survived by her 2 nieces Cynthia Ann Matthews of Tampa, FL, Kathryn Wimberly Sparks Connell and nephew Francis Linton Sparks III, both of Martinez, GA. Service arrangements will be forthcoming. Vivian requested in lieu of flowers, donations be made to Crystal Lake SUPPORT, a 501-C charitable conservation effort in Lakeview, NC Their mailing address is 505 N. Ashe St. Southern Pines, NC 28387
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Sept. 1, 2019