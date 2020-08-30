1/1
Vivian Sikes Hawkins
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Vivian's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
VIVIAN SIKES HAWKINS Vivian Sikes Hawkins, 92 of Wilmington, died Thursday, August 27, 2020. She is with her risen LORD and savior Jesus Christ. She was born May 20, 1928 in Wilmington, NC, to the late Elree Sikes and Goldia Batson Sikes. Vivian graduated from New Hanover High School. She was a loyal and dedicated employee for Dorothy Ruffles Original and the Leather Emporium Furniture Company. Vivian loved people and helping those in need. She enjoyed interior decorating, traveling and playing bridge. Vivian was a member of Winter Park Baptist Church, College Acres Baptist Church and in the last years of her life was enjoying worshiping at Fellowship Baptist Church. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Thomas B. Hawkins, Jr. and a sister, Linda Hunt. Survivors include her children, Jeff Hawkins and wife Mary, Joel Hawkins, Kristi Stimson and husband Greg, Missy Rossin and husband Mark; grandchildren, Hannah Rossin and Kate Stimson; sister, Shirley Goodwin; niece, Vicky and nephew, Steven Hobbs. Her family will remember her as a loving, dedicated wife, mother and grandmother. A life well lived, with a true servant's heart Vivian extended grace to everyone she met. A graveside service will be held at 12:30, Wednesday, September 2, at Oleander Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Alzheimer's Association. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.andrewsmortuary.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Wilmington Star-News on Aug. 30, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved