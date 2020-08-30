VIVIAN SIKES HAWKINS Vivian Sikes Hawkins, 92 of Wilmington, died Thursday, August 27, 2020. She is with her risen LORD and savior Jesus Christ. She was born May 20, 1928 in Wilmington, NC, to the late Elree Sikes and Goldia Batson Sikes. Vivian graduated from New Hanover High School. She was a loyal and dedicated employee for Dorothy Ruffles Original and the Leather Emporium Furniture Company. Vivian loved people and helping those in need. She enjoyed interior decorating, traveling and playing bridge. Vivian was a member of Winter Park Baptist Church, College Acres Baptist Church and in the last years of her life was enjoying worshiping at Fellowship Baptist Church. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Thomas B. Hawkins, Jr. and a sister, Linda Hunt. Survivors include her children, Jeff Hawkins and wife Mary, Joel Hawkins, Kristi Stimson and husband Greg, Missy Rossin and husband Mark; grandchildren, Hannah Rossin and Kate Stimson; sister, Shirley Goodwin; niece, Vicky and nephew, Steven Hobbs. Her family will remember her as a loving, dedicated wife, mother and grandmother. A life well lived, with a true servant's heart Vivian extended grace to everyone she met. A graveside service will be held at 12:30, Wednesday, September 2, at Oleander Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Alzheimer's Association
