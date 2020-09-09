1/1
Vladimir A. (Vladi) Vasquez
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Vladimir's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
VLADIMIR A. (VLADI) VASQUEZ Vladimir A. (Vladi) Vasquez, 42, of Wilmington, NC. passed away suddenly in Wilmington on Sunday, August 23, 2020. Vladi was born in Mayaguez, Puerto Rico, grew up in Woodstock, NY and attended Kingston NY High School where in addition to being an excellent student he excelled in track and field, qualifying for the NYS Track & Field Championships 3 years in a row. He attended UNCW graduating in 2001 with a BS in Biology and Chemistry. He also attended Coastal Carolina Community College, receiving an AAS in Medical Laboratory Technology. At the time of his passing he was employed at the New Hanover Regional Medical Center (NHRMC) in Wilmington where he worked for over 15 years, first as a blood bank technologist and later as an IT analyst. Vladi is survived by his fiancé, best friend and love of his life, Robin Thibodeau, Wilmington; his daughter, Isabel, who meant the world to him,Wilmington; his sister Emilie, Austin, TX; his brother Matthew,Troy, NY; his father Alejandro E. Vasquez, California, and his mother Aida M. Potter and step-father Steven Potter, Ballston Lake, NY. At this time no memorial services are planned. In lieu of flowers, please consider contributing to a college fund established on behalf of his daughter Isabel Vasquez. Information can be found at Ugift529.com. The reference code is L47-P2Y. Courtesy of Adkins-Drain Funeral Service

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Wilmington Star-News on Sep. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Adkins-Drain Funeral Service - Wilmington
515 South 8th Street
Wilmington, NC 28401
(910) 763-7117
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Adkins-Drain Funeral Service - Wilmington

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved