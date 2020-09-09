VLADIMIR A. (VLADI) VASQUEZ Vladimir A. (Vladi) Vasquez, 42, of Wilmington, NC. passed away suddenly in Wilmington on Sunday, August 23, 2020. Vladi was born in Mayaguez, Puerto Rico, grew up in Woodstock, NY and attended Kingston NY High School where in addition to being an excellent student he excelled in track and field, qualifying for the NYS Track & Field Championships 3 years in a row. He attended UNCW graduating in 2001 with a BS in Biology and Chemistry. He also attended Coastal Carolina Community College, receiving an AAS in Medical Laboratory Technology. At the time of his passing he was employed at the New Hanover Regional Medical Center (NHRMC) in Wilmington where he worked for over 15 years, first as a blood bank technologist and later as an IT analyst. Vladi is survived by his fiancé, best friend and love of his life, Robin Thibodeau, Wilmington; his daughter, Isabel, who meant the world to him,Wilmington; his sister Emilie, Austin, TX; his brother Matthew,Troy, NY; his father Alejandro E. Vasquez, California, and his mother Aida M. Potter and step-father Steven Potter, Ballston Lake, NY. At this time no memorial services are planned. In lieu of flowers, please consider contributing to a college fund established on behalf of his daughter Isabel Vasquez. Information can be found at Ugift529.com
. The reference code is L47-P2Y. Courtesy of Adkins-Drain Funeral Service