W. KENT MEHALICK W. Kent Mehalick, age 61, of Wilmington, NC passed away on Sunday the twenty-fourth of May 2020 at his home. Kent was born in Boonton, NJ on Wednesday the eighth of October 1958 to Ms. Gay Mehalick Atkins of Holden Beach, NC, and the late Joseph Mehalick. After high school, Kent attended the University of North Carolina at Greensboro, and graduated with a bachelor's degree in Art and Interior Design. He was a member of the Episcopalian faith. Kent had a passion and deep interest for fine art, architecture, interior design, and vintage toys. He was one of the south's largest dealers of vintage Barbie Dolls and was invited to Mattel's thirty-fifth anniversary party for Barbie. Kent was noted to be an ethical businessman and was top rated with his eBay trader business. His artistic abilities led him to paint murals in both Wilmington and Holden Beach. Genealogy fascinated him and he delighted in his family's history, especially finding unknown relatives, and sharing with current family members. Kent had a green thumb which he inherited from his maternal grandmother and great-grandfather. He thoroughly enjoyed making the outdoors of his home a showplace, which was included in the Wilmington Garden Tour. He designed the interior of three homes that his mother built and lived in over the years as well as his home in Wilmington. Kent deeply loved his family, friends, and neighborhood in downtown Wilmington. Kent will be lovingly remembered and greatly missed by his mother, Gay Mehalick Atkins, brother Scott Mehalick (Heather and Sharon Harvell), special niece Olivia Mehalick, nephew Jack Lanier, partner Christopher Record (Joelle and Dani de Lespinois), step-mother Francis Mehalick, step-sister Kim Ford, and his extended family and dear friends. In light of the COVID-19 pandemic, a Celebration of Life will be held in September at his home. In lieu of traditional remembrances the family requests with gratitude that donations be made in his name to the charity of your choice. Online condolences are encouraged and may be sent to the family at www.fulwoodfuneralservice.com Michael J Fulwood Funeral Service Licensee, 910-471-5441
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Wilmington Star-News on May 31, 2020.