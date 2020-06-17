Wade Hampton Neal
WADE HAMPTON NEAL, JR. Wade Hampton Neal, Jr., 64, of Wilmington, NC, passed away on Saturday, June 13, 2020, at Lower Cape Fear LifeCare in Wilmington, NC. He was born on December 25, 1955, in Columbia, SC to the late Wade Hampton Neal, Sr. and Billie (Howard) Neal. Wade is survived by his wife, Kathleen Barnes Neal; sons, Eddie Frasch and wife, Melissa, Boe Babson and wife, Shannon, Eric Neal and Wade Lewis; daughter, Kathleen Allenczy and husband, Jeff; brothers, Jimmy Blackwell and Timmy Blackwell; sisters, Liz Pettet and Faye Gossett; thirteen grandchildren; and one great-grandchild. In addition to his parents, Wade was preceded in death by his sister, Rosa Bullard. A graveside service will be held at Seagate Cemetery in Wilmington, NC on Thursday, June 18, 2020 at 2pm with Pastor Floyd Morris officiating. Condolences may be expressed online at www.quinnmcgowen.com.

