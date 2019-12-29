|
WALT MADSEN Walt Madsen was born in Manhattan, New York City, on July 4, 1938. He was the first born child of the late Ejnar and Christiane Bundgaard Madsen. His brother, the late Chris Madsen, was born three years later. In 1950, the family moved to Akron, Ohio, where Walt graduated from high school in 1956. He then went on to graduate from Wittenberg University in Springfield, Ohio, with a Bachelor of Science in Education degree. Throughout his entire schooling, Walt belonged to, worked at and volunteered with several YMCAs. Upon completion of college in 1960, he began work at the Y in Waukegan, Illinois. He was drafted into the U.S. Army where for two years he worked with missiles. He returned to Springfield and worked for two years as the first full-time Physical Director in Special Education in the state of Ohio. Walt returned to YMCA work in Springfield, Ohio, and then transferred to Neenah, Wisconsin, in 1975. In 1988, Walt joined the National YMCA of the USA staff in a role created specifically for his skills and expertise, Director of Property Management Services, in which he aided Ys all across the country. He served in that capacity and as a southeast regional consultant until he retired in 2000 after 40 years of YMCA service. Walt has two daughters, Laura Madsen Jolly [husband Fred] and Kirsten Ann Johnston. He and Joan married in 1993 and he added another daughter, Amy Whiten [husband Ray]. Together they have five grandchildren. Walt and Joan have been active community members of Southport and St. James for 24 years and have enjoyed volunteering with various organizations throughout this time. To honor Walt, the family has identified four organizations to be the recipients of memorial contributions: Trinity United Methodist Church, SECU Hospice House of Brunswick, St. James Fire Department, NC Maritime Museum at Southport. A Celebration of Life service will take place at Trinity United Methodist Church on Saturday, January 4th, at 2:00 p.m. As this is a celebration, Walt and his family will be pleased if you ware bright colors. Online condolences may be made at www.peacocknewnamwhite.com. Peacock - Newnam & White Funeral and Cremation Service, Southport, NC.
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Dec. 29, 2019