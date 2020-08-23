1/1
Walter Charles "CHUNKY" Huse
CHUNKY HUSE Walter Charles Huse 80, of Wilmington, North Carolina passed away Saturday, August 15, 2020 at his home with his wife Nini at his side. Chunky Huse was born in Shepperton, England at the beginning of World War Two. By the age of 17 he had a successful rock band called The Missing Links and had started on his family of five with his first wife Queenie. He had also started what became a legendary career in the film industry, following in his father's footsteps. Over time he created Grip House in the UK and when he became a citizen of the US he created Gypsy Grips. Along the way he helped create and develop film equipment that is still used. He is survived by his widow Cornelia (Nini) Rogan, Edith (Queenie)Huse, his second wife Gay Huse and all of his children. Derek Huse, Lindsay Huse, Kevin Huse, Malcolm Huse and Zinnia Holmes. Malcolm and Kevin have followed in Chunky's footsteps in his beloved film industry. He is also survived by 24 grandchildren and 19 great grandchildren. There is also another huge worldwide family of friends and coworkers who survive him and his appreciation of the hard, useful, artful work that he loved so very much. We mourn him deeply. He is irreplaceable. He is incredibly loved. In lieu of flowers please donate to Cape Fear Literacy Council, 1012 S 17th St, Wilmington, NC 28401. Please share memories and condolences with the family at ww.wilmingtoncares.com Wilmington Funeral & Cremation 1535 S. 41st Street Wilmington, NC 28403. 910.791.9099.

Published in Wilmington Star-News on Aug. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
