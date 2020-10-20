To the Ganey Family,



On behalf of the Charleston Base SUBVETS and Swamp Fox Chapter SUBVETS WWII, I offer you our sincere condolences on Walter’s passing. We grieve with you on the death of your loved one and our shipmate. The SUBVETS will have your family in our thoughts and prayers. There is no expiration date on the back of our

dolphins and Walt, who earned his 'fish' when he qualified in Submarines during World War II, will always be remembered as a “Brother of the Phin” and a great Patriot. BRAVO ZULU SHIPMATE!!



CWO2(SS) Walter F. Ganey

US Navy World War II Submarine Veteran Retired

Now on Eternal Patrol

Sailor Rest Your Oar

Your Shipmates Have The Watch



Fair Winds and Following Seas Shipmate



Charleston Base Submarine Veterans

Nick Nichols, MTCM(SS) USN Ret.

Base Chaplain

Nick Nichols

Military