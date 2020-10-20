WALTER FRANKLIN GANEY Aiken, South Carolina-Chief Warrant Officer Walter Franklin Ganey passed away peacefully from this life on October 14, 2020. He was 96 years old. He had fought a courageous battle with COVID 19. Walter was born in Wilmington, North Carolina to Walter F. Ganey and Annie E. Thompson. He joined the U.S. Navy in January 1943 during World War II and retired after 30 years of service. Walter served on numerous ships during his career, including amphibious landing ships and submarine tenders. He sacrificed greatly during his first 20 years of service, deploying overseas for long periods of time away from his family. He also served a one year tour in country, Republic of Vietnam in 1970. Walter was a loving father, grandfather and great-grandfather. He met and married Nina, his Russian beauty and the love of his life, in Tsingtao, China. They traveled the world together with their children throughout his Navy career, living in China, Italy, Spain, Connecticut, California, Virginia Beach, Chesapeake, and finally Aiken, SC. Walter was a member of the U.S. Submarine Veterans of World War II, U.S. Submarine Veterans INC, and the Retired Officers Association of Portsmouth, VA. Walter was predeceased by his wife of 73 years, Nina P. Ganey. His survivors include: his children Larry W. Ganey, Robert W. Ganey and Deborah A. Bodie and their spouses; grandchildren Laura, Jonathan, Andrew and Anna and their spouses; as well as five great-grandchildren. A private service will be celebrated at The Annunciation Greek Orthodox Cathedral in Norfolk, VA on October 21, 2020, followed by burial at Forest Lawn Cemetery. Condolences may be registered at BWFosterFuneralHome.com
