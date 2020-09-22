WALTER HARRIS PAGE Walter "Harris" Page, Jr., 78 of Wilmington, NC passed away peacefully at Lower Cape Fear Lifecare Center on Saturday, September 19, 2020. Harris was born in Wilmington, NC on December 17,1941, the son of the late Walter Harris Page, Sr. and Dorothy Taylor Page. Also remembered is his brother Joseph Wright Page, who preceded him in death. He is survived by his wife of fifty seven years Linda Cockman Page; son Shannon Harris Page "Rooster"; daughter Hollie Page Landen "Chickadee" and Bill Landen; two grandchildren Wesley Taylor Landen and William Harrison Landen who were the apple of his eye; sister Bonnie Taylor Page; sister in law Jane Rich (Wayne), nieces Denise Futch (Kenny) and their son Kip Futch (Erica and Kameron); Tracy Stout (Tommy); Jordan Teachey and numerous aunts and cousins. Harris was a 1961 graduate of New Hanover High School. Upon graduation he spent several years at the family business Taylor Exterminating Company. In 1968, he began a forty-year career at E.I Dupont, Cape Fear Site. Harris was board certified by The National Board of Boiler and Pressure Vessel Inspectors for most of his career. Harris was an avid hunter and fisherman. He enjoyed camping and spending time with his family in the North Carolina mountains. He did not believe in idle hands and always had a Page project going on. He loved his family deeply and nothing made him happier than being with his grandson's. A graveside service will be held Wednesday, September 23,2020 at 1:00 pm officiated by Rev. Robert Lapp at the Eakins Family Cemetery in Pender County. The family would like to extend thanks to Lower Cape Fear Lifecare with a special thanks to Kathy Lofton. In lieu of flowers and in memory of Harris, the family requests that memorial donations be made to Lower Cape Fear Lifecare.



