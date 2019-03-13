|
WANDA DIANE SARVIS LUDLUM Wanda Diane Sarvis Ludlum, age 68, of Wilmington passed away March 10, 2019. She was born, February 12, 1951, in Wilmington, NC to the late, Carsie and Flossie Sarvis. Wanda was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend. She was a life long resident of Wilmington, NC. Where she graduated from New Hanover High School. She worked for 30 years as a Certified Ophthalmic Assistant until she retired in 2016. She had five true loves in her life. Her husband, Tim, of 44 years, to travel, the ocean, her family, but most of all she loved God. She wanted everyone she knew to know, and love God as much as she did. We will truly miss her smile, love and sense of humor. Left to remember her are husband, Tim Ludlum; daughters Melissa Ludlum Mitchell, husband Robert, and Natalie Ludlum Lamm, husband Eric; brothers, Billy Wayne Sarvis, James Earl Sarvis, and Charles Sarvis; sisters, Sandi Sarvis Schweitzer, husband Chip, and Cathy Sarvis Hooper; grandchildren, Xander Lamm and Izzy Lamm; and many nieces, nephews, and friends. A celebration of life will be held 7PM on Thursday, March 14 at the Pine Valley Church of God located at 3810 Shipyard Blvd., Wilmington, NC 28403. A visitation and reception will follow the service. The family request that in lieu of flowers donations be made to the . Please leave prayers and thoughts for the family at quinnmcgowen.com
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Mar. 13, 2019