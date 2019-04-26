|
WANDA HENDERSON MERRITT 53, of Wallace, left this earthly life for her eternal rest on Wednesday, April 24, 2019 from Vidant Medical Center, Greenville. She was born on May 27, 1965 in Duplin County; the daughter of Margaret Teachey Henderson of Wallace and the late Johnson Henderson. She was also predeceased by her brother, Brett Henderson. Surviving in addition to her mother, are her devoted children, Blake Peterson and wife, Katie of Hampstead, Brooke Hatcher and husband, Brenton of Turkey and Courtney Merritt of Magnolia; her grandchildren, Lennox Peterson, Xander Peterson, Blaize Hatcher, Addilyn Hatcher, Christian Lovette and Kaylee Lovette; siblings, Curtis Henderson and wife, Christy, Steve Henderson and wife, Melanie, Michelle Henderson and Bradley Henderson and wife, Becky; all of Wallace; numerous nieces, nephews and extended family and friends who loved Wanda dearly. Wanda was a woman who was proud of her three children and her grandchildren were the apple of her eye. She had a big heart and was always willing to help anyone in need. With a witty personality and great sense of humor, Wanda was always the life of the party. In fact, someone stated, "SHE WAS THE PARTY"! Wanda loved people and she never met a stranger. She was funny, caring, upbeat and loved her family and friends dearly. She enjoyed cooking and spending time with her family. Wanda will surely be missed. Treasured memories will forever remain in the hearts of those who knew and loved her. Memorial service will be held at 1:00pm on Friday, April 26, 2019 at Quinn-McGowen Funeral Home Wallace Chapel. The family will receive friends immediately following the memorial service on Friday at the funeral home.
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Apr. 26, 2019