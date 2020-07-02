WARREN DALE CAVENAUGH Warren Dale Cavenaugh, 73, of Leland, NC, passed away on Saturday, June 27, 2020 at New Hanover Regional Medical Center. He was born on September 19, 1947 in Jacksonville, NC to the late Evelyn and Willie Cavenaugh. Warren is survived by his brother, Gary Cavenaugh and wife Denise of Surf City, NC and nephew, Austin Cavenaugh and fiancé Courtney Mohn of Surf City, NC; a special aunt, Ann Aman, and his significant other, Linda Dyches, along with numerous cousins and friends. Warren graduated from White Oak High School in 1966. Following graduation, he attended Durham County Technical College where he earned an Associate Degree as a Draftsman. In 1968 Warren joined the US Navy and served on the Aircraft Carrier, USS Forestall as a Radio Technician for the A-7 Corsair II Jets. He worked for Cape Fear Engineering for over 20 years. Warren was a master in Tang So Do and teaching for many years, making lifelong friendships. Warren was a very loving and kind soul and will forever be missed. Graveside services will be held at Sea Lawn Memorial Park in Hampstead on July 3, 2020 at 11:00 am. Pallbearers will be Tom Ables, Andy Mills, Caleb Hill, Heath White, Morgan Sisk, Craig Newkirk, Baxter White and Jeff Serens. Condolences may be shared at www.andrewsmortuary.com