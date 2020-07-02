1/1
Warren Dale Cavenaugh
1947 - 2020
WARREN DALE CAVENAUGH Warren Dale Cavenaugh, 73, of Leland, NC, passed away on Saturday, June 27, 2020 at New Hanover Regional Medical Center. He was born on September 19, 1947 in Jacksonville, NC to the late Evelyn and Willie Cavenaugh. Warren is survived by his brother, Gary Cavenaugh and wife Denise of Surf City, NC and nephew, Austin Cavenaugh and fiancé Courtney Mohn of Surf City, NC; a special aunt, Ann Aman, and his significant other, Linda Dyches, along with numerous cousins and friends. Warren graduated from White Oak High School in 1966. Following graduation, he attended Durham County Technical College where he earned an Associate Degree as a Draftsman. In 1968 Warren joined the US Navy and served on the Aircraft Carrier, USS Forestall as a Radio Technician for the A-7 Corsair II Jets. He worked for Cape Fear Engineering for over 20 years. Warren was a master in Tang So Do and teaching for many years, making lifelong friendships. Warren was a very loving and kind soul and will forever be missed. Graveside services will be held at Sea Lawn Memorial Park in Hampstead on July 3, 2020 at 11:00 am. Pallbearers will be Tom Ables, Andy Mills, Caleb Hill, Heath White, Morgan Sisk, Craig Newkirk, Baxter White and Jeff Serens. Condolences may be shared at www.andrewsmortuary.com

MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
3
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Sea Lawn Memorial Park
Funeral services provided by
Andrews Hampstead Chapel - Hampstead
17730 Hwy 17 N
Hampstead, NC 28443
910-270-3401
July 1, 2020
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief.
Doris Riggs
Friend
July 1, 2020
I had the pleasure of meeting Warren when I started helping Mr. and Mrs. Cavenaugh in their home. He was a very kind and gentle man. He will be missed by so many.
Johanna Friess
Friend
July 1, 2020
Master Warren was one of the greatest men I've ever known. It was an honor to work with him for many years but I mostly enjoyed our friendship. He was a kind soul that never met a stranger, I will miss him dearly!
Craig Newkirk
Friend
July 1, 2020
What can I say, he was my Good Friend and I will miss him Greatly!!
Thomas Ables
Friend
July 1, 2020
Sorry for your loss Gary yall are in our thoughts and prayers
Megan Hatcher
Friend
July 1, 2020
Warren was a kind man and a good friend to my brother Tom Ables. Im sorry for his loss to his family and friends.
Carol Nichols
Friend
