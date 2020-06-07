Wayne Howard
WAYNE HOWARD Wayne Howard 57, lifetime residence of the Seagate Community, Wilmington, NC passed away Wednesday June 3, 2020 at New Hanover Regional Medical Hospital. Wayne was born in New Hanover County on January 5, 1963 the son of the late Arthur Riley and Patrica Faye Batten Howard. He and his wife owned and operated Howard's wholesale seafood & Howard's towing. He was also preceded in death by a brother Danny Ray Howard. Surviving are his wife of 37 years Judy Gore Howard; son Christopher Howard and wife Stephanie; daughter Kayla Howard; brother Arthur Lee Howard; mother-in-law Hazel Gore; two special aunts Bonnie Batson & Eloise Edwards; four grandchildren Nehemiah Vernon, Aaron Williamson, Fisher and Saylor Howard; one great-granddaughter Ryleigh Vernon; and many cousins survive. The family will see friends this afternoon at Wilmington Funeral Chapel from 4:00 - 6:00 pm. Please share memories and condolences with the family at www.wilmingtoncares.com Wilmington Funeral & Cremation 1535 S. 41st Street, Wilmington, NC 28403 910-791-9099

Published in Wilmington Star-News on Jun. 7, 2020.
