WAYNE PARLIER Wayne Parlier, 73, of Wilmington, NC passed away January 30, 2020 at his residence. Wayne was a lover of life and found humor in almost all that he encountered. He was born in Wilmington, graduated from NHHS and attended UNCW. Wayne served in the US Air Force from 1969-1973. From 1983-2006, he was employed by and later owner/operator of Parlier Plumbing Co. Survivors include his sister, Gayle Parlier Harvey, his nieces Paige Powell Bowling and Lesley Powell Borneman, his nephews Hunter Marcum and Beau Borneman, his niece Logan Marcum, and Jason Thompson who was like a son to Wayne. A graveside service will be held at 11 AM, Wednesday, February 5, 2020 at Oleander Memorial Gardens. Wayne will be greatly missed by all employees at Parlier Plumbing, who always looked forward to his visits, storytelling, and sense of humor. In lieu of flowers and in memory of Wayne and is two favorite pups, Maggie and Margaret, please consider a memorial donation to the Pender County Humane Society.
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Feb. 2, 2020