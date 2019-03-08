WAYNE ROBERTS MASON Wayne Roberts Mason, 66, of Supply passed away Thursday, March 7, 2019 at his home. Wayne was born February 14, 1953, son of the late James and Grace Herring Mason. He lived in Red Springs and worked for the Rescue Squad and Antioch Fire Department for many years. Wayne then worked for the Town of Shallotte for ten years before working for NCDOT until retirement last year. He was active in Tri-Beach Volunteer Fire Department since 1985. There he met and worked alongside many great friends who became family. Wayne loved the beach, fishing and boating. On the water was where you could find him spending many hours. He will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him. Survivors include his sister, Rebecca Benton and husband Wayland of Supply; cousins, Henry Stewart and wife Linda and their sons, Timmy and Danny, and Jean Fisher; girlfriend, Pat Cabrera of Supply and her daughters, Tammie and Ginger who affectionately called him "Pop." Funeral services will be Sunday, March 10, 2019 at five o'clock in the evening at Tri-Beach Volunteer Fire Department, 854 Sabbath Home Rd SW, Supply, North Carolina. Burial will be at Antioch Presbyterian Church Cemetery in Red Springs Monday, March 11, 2019 at one o'clock in the afternoon. Wayne will lie in state one hour prior to the service, from four o'clock until five o'clock at the fire station. The family will receive friends during this time. Pallbearers will be members of Tri-Beach Volunteer Fire Department. You may offer online condolences at www.shallottefunerals.com White Funeral and Cremation Service, Shallotte Chapel Published in the Wilmington Star-News from Mar. 8 to Mar. 9, 2019