WELDON "WP" PAUL HEWETT Weldon Paul "WP" Hewett, Sr. age 61, of Supply, NC passed away on Saturday October 5, 2019 at his residences surrounded by his loving family. He was born in Brunswick County on April 17, 1958 the son of the late, Lee Maxwell Hewett, Sr. and Charlotte White Hewett. "WP" was a member of Friendship Baptist Church and was affiliated with Tripp's Construction Company for many years He never met a stranger and will be greatly missed. Surviving are his wife of 11 years, Geannie B. Hewett of the home; four sons, Weldon Paul Hewett, Jr. and wife, Lindsey of Statesville, NC, Michael Eugene Hewett of Greenville, SC, Christopher Jordan Smith and Fiancée, Samantha Renee Decker of Supply and Michael Jay Smith and Fiancée, Ann Marie Frye also of Supply; five grandchildren, John Paul Hewett, Lilly Hewett, Andrew Hewett, Brayden Smith and Atlas Jeremiah Smith; one brother and one sister. Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 AM Friday October 11, 2019 at Friendship Baptist Church, 2546 Ash Little River Road, Ash, NC by Pastor Mark Register officiating. Burial will follow in the Oak Grove Cemetery, Supply. There will be time of visitation on Thursday October 10, 2019 at Brunswick Funeral Service Shallotte Chapel from 6 to 8 PM and other times will be at their residence 2205 Blackhawk Lane, SW Supply. Pallbearers will be: Weldon Paul Hewett, Jr., Christopher Jordan Smith, Michael Jay Smith, Dave Tripp Larry Moore and Allen "Goat" Phillips. Honorary pallbearers will be: Kevin Hickman and JR Tripp. Private on line condolences may be sent to www.brunswickfuneralservice.com Brunswick Funeral Service Shallotte Chapel
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Oct. 8, 2019