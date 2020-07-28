WILBUR ARTHUR CHESHIRE Wilbur Arthur Cheshire, 83, of Wilmington, NC, died Saturday, July 25, 2020 at Lower Cape Fear LifeCare Center following a long illness. Wilbur was born on May 31, 1937 in Fayetteville, NC, to the late AP and Nellie Cheshire. On that day the sun shone a lot brighter when Wilbur was born. He was the most wonderful husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather that we could have ever had! He was precious to us all and our lives will never be the same without him. Wilbur married the love of his life, Mary Marie Cribb, on December 27, 1955. Together they had two daughters, Violet and Gwendolyn. Wilbur served four years in the US Air Force and twenty years in the Army National Guard. Wilbur retired from the NC Department of Corrections after 31 years of service. Wilbur also served several years working for the New Hanover County Board of Elections and he was on the Advisory Board for the NC State Employees' Credit Union. Wilbur was a devoted member of the Wilmington First Pentecostal Holiness Church and he was also a charter member of the Chadbourn Pentecostal Holiness Church. Wilbur loved God and his family and it showed in everything he did. Wilbur loved vacationing in the mountains and spending time working in the yard around his house. Wilbur is survived by his wife of 64 years, Marie Cheshire; two daughters, Violet Page (Tim), Gwendolyn Lanier (Darrell); three grandchildren, Cameron Lanier (Annalee), Tyler Cheshire (Kylee), Ashlee Lanier (Graham); one great grandchild, Ella Marie Cheshire; two sisters, Mavis Hall and Rena Nobles; stepbrother, Wilton Davis; and stepmother, Mary Davis Cheshire. Wilbur is preceded in death by his brother, Ernest Cheshire; stepbrother, Grant Davis; and two infant sisters, Carolyn and Ruby Cheshire. A graveside service will be held at 2:00pm Wednesday, July 29, 2020, at Oleander Memorial Gardens.



