1/1
Wilbur Arthur Cheshire
1937 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Wilbur's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
WILBUR ARTHUR CHESHIRE Wilbur Arthur Cheshire, 83, of Wilmington, NC, died Saturday, July 25, 2020 at Lower Cape Fear LifeCare Center following a long illness. Wilbur was born on May 31, 1937 in Fayetteville, NC, to the late AP and Nellie Cheshire. On that day the sun shone a lot brighter when Wilbur was born. He was the most wonderful husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather that we could have ever had! He was precious to us all and our lives will never be the same without him. Wilbur married the love of his life, Mary Marie Cribb, on December 27, 1955. Together they had two daughters, Violet and Gwendolyn. Wilbur served four years in the US Air Force and twenty years in the Army National Guard. Wilbur retired from the NC Department of Corrections after 31 years of service. Wilbur also served several years working for the New Hanover County Board of Elections and he was on the Advisory Board for the NC State Employees' Credit Union. Wilbur was a devoted member of the Wilmington First Pentecostal Holiness Church and he was also a charter member of the Chadbourn Pentecostal Holiness Church. Wilbur loved God and his family and it showed in everything he did. Wilbur loved vacationing in the mountains and spending time working in the yard around his house. Wilbur is survived by his wife of 64 years, Marie Cheshire; two daughters, Violet Page (Tim), Gwendolyn Lanier (Darrell); three grandchildren, Cameron Lanier (Annalee), Tyler Cheshire (Kylee), Ashlee Lanier (Graham); one great grandchild, Ella Marie Cheshire; two sisters, Mavis Hall and Rena Nobles; stepbrother, Wilton Davis; and stepmother, Mary Davis Cheshire. Wilbur is preceded in death by his brother, Ernest Cheshire; stepbrother, Grant Davis; and two infant sisters, Carolyn and Ruby Cheshire. A graveside service will be held at 2:00pm Wednesday, July 29, 2020, at Oleander Memorial Gardens.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Wilmington Star-News on Jul. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
29
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Oleander Memorial Gardens
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Andrews Mortuary and Crematory Market Street Chapel - Wilmington
1617 Market St.
Wilmington, NC 28401
910-762-7788
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Andrews Mortuary and Crematory Market Street Chapel - Wilmington

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

3 entries
July 28, 2020
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived. We love you and your family and are thinking about you at this time.
Faith Crowder
Family
July 28, 2020
I worked with Mr. Cheshire at the Dept. Of Corrections in Wilmington. He drove the bus for inmates getting pre-release training. He was quiet but once he got to know you he was witty. He will be sorely missed.
Steven Wayne McCartney
Coworker
July 27, 2020
Marie, Violet and Gwen I was both shocked and heart broken to hear of Wilburs passing. Marty read this and called me immediately from work tonight. I don’t have to tell you but it must be said that Mr. Wilbur was one of the most honorable, respectful, honest and finest men I was blessed to know in my life. I know envy is bad but I always thought both Violet and Gwen had the best girl’s Daddy...but don’t ever think Mr. Wilbur didn’t have an iron hand In his work but did so in a gentle but forceful manner. He didn’t have to be mean because to know him was to both respect and admire him. He always had time to talk with one and always with a smile. I hadn’t been around him in a few years but have never forgotten his love of his family, he cherished Ms. Marie and his children, grandchildren and I know his great grand and one you could see it. He loved his family and his community and I know he loved the Lord. He also loved the mountains and my love for the mountains grew because of The Cheshires. Heaven has gained an angel and i know his family and friends will surely miss him. Prayers for strength for the family because I don’t believe there’s anyone who could ever fill those shoes...there really aren’t words adequate to describe the goodness of him. I am sure there will be a huge void in all of our hearts...I pray the sweetest memories of him fill that void. Sending love and prayers to you all.
Ellen Watts
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved