Marie, Violet and Gwen I was both shocked and heart broken to hear of Wilburs passing. Marty read this and called me immediately from work tonight. I don’t have to tell you but it must be said that Mr. Wilbur was one of the most honorable, respectful, honest and finest men I was blessed to know in my life. I know envy is bad but I always thought both Violet and Gwen had the best girl’s Daddy...but don’t ever think Mr. Wilbur didn’t have an iron hand In his work but did so in a gentle but forceful manner. He didn’t have to be mean because to know him was to both respect and admire him. He always had time to talk with one and always with a smile. I hadn’t been around him in a few years but have never forgotten his love of his family, he cherished Ms. Marie and his children, grandchildren and I know his great grand and one you could see it. He loved his family and his community and I know he loved the Lord. He also loved the mountains and my love for the mountains grew because of The Cheshires. Heaven has gained an angel and i know his family and friends will surely miss him. Prayers for strength for the family because I don’t believe there’s anyone who could ever fill those shoes...there really aren’t words adequate to describe the goodness of him. I am sure there will be a huge void in all of our hearts...I pray the sweetest memories of him fill that void. Sending love and prayers to you all.

Ellen Watts

Friend