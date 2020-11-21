WILBUR CLYDE CHEERS "WC" Wilbur Clyde "WC" Cheers, age 85, of Wilmington, passed away on Thursday, November 19, 2020, at the New Hanover Regional Medical Center. "WC" was born in Southport, NC on September 27, 1935. He was preceded in death by his father, Wilbur Clyde Cheers; mother Irene Ludlum Cheers Walton; stepfather Willie M. Walton and brother William David Walton. He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Gail Reagan Cheers; his son Wilbur Craig Cheers (Tammy); his daughter Tonya Cheers Harker (Tony) and grandchildren; Wilbur Craig Cheers, Jr, (Christina), Tiffany Gail Harker, Emily Lynn Cheers (Gary) and Tyler Anthony Harker and a great grandson Carter Merrick Cheers. He is also survived by a sister Linda Walton Edwards (Joe) and many nieces and nephews. During his time spent in the Naval Reserve "WC" helped bring in the USS North Carolina Battleship to its berth in Wilmington, NC. He was a member of Grace Baptist Church where at one time he served as a Deacon, Church Treasurer and Bus Pastor. "WC" was retired from the NC Department of Transportation. Friends and family will gather for a Graveside Service to be held at 2:00 PM on Sunday, November 22, 2020, at Greenlawn Memorial Park, 1311 Shipyard Blvd, Wilmington, NC 28412. Please share memories and condolences with the family at www.wilmingtoncares.com
