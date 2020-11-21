1/1
Wilbur Clyde "WC" Cheers
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Wilbur's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
WILBUR CLYDE CHEERS "WC" Wilbur Clyde "WC" Cheers, age 85, of Wilmington, passed away on Thursday, November 19, 2020, at the New Hanover Regional Medical Center. "WC" was born in Southport, NC on September 27, 1935. He was preceded in death by his father, Wilbur Clyde Cheers; mother Irene Ludlum Cheers Walton; stepfather Willie M. Walton and brother William David Walton. He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Gail Reagan Cheers; his son Wilbur Craig Cheers (Tammy); his daughter Tonya Cheers Harker (Tony) and grandchildren; Wilbur Craig Cheers, Jr, (Christina), Tiffany Gail Harker, Emily Lynn Cheers (Gary) and Tyler Anthony Harker and a great grandson Carter Merrick Cheers. He is also survived by a sister Linda Walton Edwards (Joe) and many nieces and nephews. During his time spent in the Naval Reserve "WC" helped bring in the USS North Carolina Battleship to its berth in Wilmington, NC. He was a member of Grace Baptist Church where at one time he served as a Deacon, Church Treasurer and Bus Pastor. "WC" was retired from the NC Department of Transportation. Friends and family will gather for a Graveside Service to be held at 2:00 PM on Sunday, November 22, 2020, at Greenlawn Memorial Park, 1311 Shipyard Blvd, Wilmington, NC 28412. Please share memories and condolences with the family at www.wilmingtoncares.com. Wilmington Funeral & Cremation, 1535 S.41st Street Wilmington, NC 28403. 910.791.9099.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Wilmington Star-News from Nov. 21 to Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
22
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Greenlawn Memorial Park
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Wilmington Funeral & Cremation - Wilmington
1535 S. 41st Street
Wilmington, NC 28403
910-791-9099
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Wilmington Funeral & Cremation - Wilmington

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
November 21, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow. Eileen and Charley Graham
Eileen Graham
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved