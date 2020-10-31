WILIAM AUGUSTUS ROGERS, JR. Wiliam Augustus Rogers, Jr., 69, of Lumberton, NC passed away Tuesday October 20, 2020 at SE New Hanover Regional Medical Center in Lumberton, NC. Born September 19, 1951, in Wilmington, NC, he was preceded in death by his father, William Augustus Rogers, Sr., his mother, Nancy Wise Rogers and a grandson, Eli Augustus Rogers. He is survived by his wife, Shirley Locklear Rogers of Lumberton, NC, his son, Clifton Thomas Rogers of Wilmington, NC, a granddaughter, Haley Joy Rogers, his Sister, Suzanne Rogers Paradis (husband, Pat Paradis) of Goldsboro, NC, his Brother, Kenneth Ray Rogers of Wilmington, NC and his Sister, Nancy Rogers Ennis (husband, Edwin I. Ennis, Jr.) of Wilmington, NC. Loved by his family, he will be greatly missed.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store