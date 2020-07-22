WILLAM JOHN MCKAY William John McKay, 87, of Wilmington, NC died on July 16, 2020. Born in New York City, NY on November 23, 1932, he was a son of the late William McKay and Rosalie McKay. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Butch McKay; sisters, Florence Holls and Mikki Oehlmann. He was a retired law enforcement officer and also worked for the U.S. Postal Service and owned his own landscaping business. He was a USMC veteran. Surviving are his children, Kyle McKay, Las Vegas, NV and Alison Nuciolo, Mesa, AZ; his companion of many years, Noreen Lenihan, Wilmington, NC; a sister, Aline McKay, Stanton Island, NY; a niece, Elizabeth "Bitsy" Lakas (Barry). Inurnment will take place in the Camp United Methodist Church Columbarium at a later date. Online condolences may be made at www.brunswickfuneralservice.com
