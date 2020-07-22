1/
Willam John McKay
1932 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Willam's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
WILLAM JOHN MCKAY William John McKay, 87, of Wilmington, NC died on July 16, 2020. Born in New York City, NY on November 23, 1932, he was a son of the late William McKay and Rosalie McKay. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Butch McKay; sisters, Florence Holls and Mikki Oehlmann. He was a retired law enforcement officer and also worked for the U.S. Postal Service and owned his own landscaping business. He was a USMC veteran. Surviving are his children, Kyle McKay, Las Vegas, NV and Alison Nuciolo, Mesa, AZ; his companion of many years, Noreen Lenihan, Wilmington, NC; a sister, Aline McKay, Stanton Island, NY; a niece, Elizabeth "Bitsy" Lakas (Barry). Inurnment will take place in the Camp United Methodist Church Columbarium at a later date. Online condolences may be made at www.brunswickfuneralservice.com Brunswick Funeral Service, Shallotte

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Wilmington Star-News on Jul. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Brunswick Funeral Service and Crematory
5229 Ocean Hwy W
Shallotte, NC 28459
(910) 754-6363
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Brunswick Funeral Service and Crematory

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved