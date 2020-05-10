|
WILLIAM A. GRABOWSKI In loving memory of William A. Grabowski of NJ, FL, residing in Leland, NC with his wife Barbara. Billy Grabowski passed into God's heavenly kingdom April 20, 2020. Bill and Barbara married Jan 2010 Closer Walk Church by Rev. Terry Leigh Buckner, who was graciously bedside during Bill's brief illness and gentle care of the Lower Cape Fear Hospice. Bill is predeceased by his father and mother, Chester 1998 and Cecelia Grabowski 2020, beautiful sister Paula Cassara 2016. Bill leaves a wonderful sister Laurie & Gary Bleakley family of CA, best brothers a man could have James & Joann Grabowski family of Fl, Chip & Cheryl Grabowski family of NJ and brother-in-law Brian Cassara family of TN. Bill leaves daughter Catherine & 2 grandsons Benjamin and Christian; step-daughters Misty Paige family; Holly & Mike McNamara family; Aunt Effie, many cousins, friend of 60 yrs. Ed Rockford, many other friends, neighbors & Gateway Landing Guys. Most important event in Bill's life was a chance visit to Phil's Heavenly Pizza in Pompano Beach, Fl. Phil & Alex ran a pizza mission. They opened Bill's life to the Word of God leading him to a personal relationship with Jesus the Christ of Calvary. Bill's life was forever changed as many family and friends witnessed. Billy owned multiple businesses in NJ and partnered with Barbara in Buckshot Mfg LLC in NC. Billy is a man and husband who was larger than life and will be remembered by all. In Memory of Bill gifts may be designated to Closer Walk Church, 117 NE Village Rd, Leland NC 28451
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on May 10, 2020