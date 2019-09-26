|
WILLIAM DOUGLAS POWELL, SR. William Douglas Powell Sr. - Loved by many, a stranger to no one. Doug was blessed with being surrounded by family and friends as he enjoyed a very full life. Doug was born in Durham, NC on January 30, 1933 to Albert Henry Powell, Sr. and Bess Bolar Ballentine Powell. He attended Fishburne Military School and was a member of Sigma Chi at UNC graduating with a BS in Business Economics. After UNC, Doug went on to active duty as a Sergeant in the Army serving in the Counter Intelligence Corps. He married his first wife, Dorothy Ann Jones Powell (Dot) in 1956. After active duty, Doug and Dot moved to Durham, where they had three children. He moved his family to Chapel Hill and started his banking career becoming an officer for Central Carolina Bank. During that time, he went to Rutgers University for the Stonier Graduate School of Banking. Interestingly, Doug thought he would never be able to retire early so he resigned and got a license in Chapel Hill as a REALTOR/insurer/general contractor to build and sell houses. He sold that company in 1969 and bought the oceanfront Surf Motel at Wrightsville Beach, NC moving his family to Wilmington to be close to the beach, which they had always loved. From then until 1981, Doug was very active in New Hanover County and enjoyed raising his family there. In 1981, Doug sold the Motel and retired. Dot passed away shortly thereafter from cancer. Doug traveled some and then ultimately found his treasured second wife, Barbara Malott Powell (BB to Doug which meant Beautiful Barbara). He was blessed to marry her in 1988. Doug and Barbara had a second wind in life and enjoyed traveling abroad, living on a sailboat 6+ months a year as they traveled the Keys, the Bahamas, up and down the East Coast and other adventurous sailing excursions. Once they realized it was time for new and different travels, they began "land yachting" in their RV and enjoyed traveling all over the United States. As those travels came to a close, they enjoyed splitting their seasons between their homes in Wilmington, NC and The Villages, FL. They have loving friends they consider family in both locations and Doug held each and every one close to his heart. Doug was active everywhere he lived and enjoyed winning numerous Championship Titles during his Shuffleboard career that began in The Villages. Over the years, Doug accomplished many things in the communities he resided in by becoming a part of making each a better place for his family and others. In Chapel Hill, he was a real estate broker/general contractor and home builder, Vice President of the Chapel Hill/Carrboro Merchants Association, and Chapel Hill Father of the Year. In the Wilmington, Wrightsville Beach and New Hanover County areas, Doug served as Chairman of the New Hanover County Board of Commissioners, Vice President of the Wilmington Chamber of Commerce, Member of the Wilmington Committee of 100, Vice-Chairman of the NC Coastal Resources Commission, President of the Coastal Commission Advisory Council, , Chairman and Administrator of the New Hanover County ABC Board, a member of the North Carolina State ABC Board, President of the Bradley Creek Boataminium, a member of the New Hanover Regional Hospital Board, a member of the Centura Bank Board and Vice President of the NC Innkeepers Association. He had also been a member of the Chapel Hill and Wilmington Rotary Clubs, Wilmington Cape Fear Club, Cape Fear Country Club and, right up to his last days, his most favorite spot, the Carolina Yacht Club at Wrightsville Beach, NC!! That was his most enjoyed spot for seeing friends and family. Doug is survived by: Wife Barbara Malott Powell, children: William Douglas Powell, Jr. (Nan), Sterling Elder Powell (Janine), Dorothy "Miki" Powell Davis (Glen), Grandchildren: Dorothy "Dottie" Bryan Cole (Jon), Dr. Julia "Blair" Powell Love (Erskine), Elizabeth Michelle Bryan, Bess Powell Schrader (Tom) and William Douglas Powell III. Barbara's children: Deborah Davis and Carmer Davis, III (Michelle), grandchildren Jessica Smith (Brian) and Natalie Godfrey and inclusively seven great grandchildren between Doug and Barbara. Doug is also survived by many other family members and friends that he held dear and close to his heart. Doug is predeceased by his first loving wife, Dorothy Ann Jones Powell (from Raleigh), brother Albert Henry Powell, Jr., and his parents Albert Henry Powell Sr. and Bess Bolar Ballentine Powell. Personal words from Doug: Please help and look after my Barbara!! God bless you all!! I just hope God has blessed you as He and the Christian concepts have blessed me!! GOOD BYE!! Doug Powell, Sr. There will be a visitation at 1 pm on Saturday, September 28th followed by a memorial at 2 pm, both at Andrews Mortuary Market Street Chapel. Afterwards friends and family are invited to gather at Doug and Barbara's home. Memorials may be made to a .
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Sept. 26, 2019