WILLIAM DUDLEY ROBBINS, JR. William "Bill" Dudley Robins, Jr., 64, of Penderlea passed from his earthly life Thursday, December 26, 2019 at New Hanover Regional Medical Center. He was born January 16, 1955 in Burgaw, the son of the late William Dudley Robbins, Sr. and Jacquelyne Gordon Robbins. Bill is survived by his wife, Susan Sherman Robbins; sons, William Dudley III (Megan) and Patrick Sherman Robbins (Leanne); brothers, Wilfred L. "Red" Robbins (June), James T. "Jimbo" Robbins (Heidi) and Martin G. "Marty" Robbins (Sue); numerous nieces and nephews. Bill was a graduate of North Carolina State University. He was co-owner of Robbins Nursery, Inc. and member of Westview United Methodist Church. He was an avid hunter who loved nothing more than to be in a field with a fine shotgun and a good dog by his side. A memorial service will be 11:00 a.m. Monday December 30, 2019 at Quinn-McGowen Funeral Home Burgaw Chapel with Pastor Fred Roberts and Mrs. Judy Jeremias conducting the service. In lieu of flowers memorial gifts may be given to Westview United Methodist Church, 5610 NC Hwy 53 West, Burgaw, NC 28425 or a . Condolences may be sent to www.quinnmcgowen.com A service of Quinn-McGowen Funeral Home Burgaw Chapel.
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Dec. 29, 2019