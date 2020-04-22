|
WILLIAM E. MCMILLEN William E. McMillen, born December 1, 1928 to Emmett and Verda McMillen of Home, PA, passed away peacefully on April 14, 2020, with his beloved wife of 70 years, Maxine, at his side. In addition to his wife, Bill is survived by daughter Suzanne and husband Philip Goerger, daughter Annette and husband Tim Brooks, grandchildren Sam (Stacey) Goerger, Ben (Candice) Goerger and Madison (Adam) Frye, four great grandchildren, and many adoring nieces and nephews. He is predeceased by his son David James McMillen, his parents, and three siblings, as well as many dear friends. Bill earned his BA from Indiana State Teacher's College (Indiana, PA) followed by an MBA from Case Western Reserve (Cleveland, OH). He served in the Army during the Korean War and was stationed in Munich, Germany. Bill taught high school math for six years before entering corporate life. His business career began in 1957 working in various managerial positions before retiring at the age of 57 from Grand Met USA. In retirement, he and Maxine moved to Hampstead, NC, where they became very active members of Hampstead United Methodist Church. There, Bill participated in many men's groups, service projects, and mission trips. He took every opportunity to help those in need, even if they were strangers. Bill became an avid boater and enjoyed serving in the Coast Guard Auxiliary. Among his many passions were oyster roasts, gin martinis and, most of all, his beloved friends and family. He will be remembered best for his big heart, gentle manner, quick wit and endless patience. Our family thanks the Carolina Bay community and staff for their love and support. A memorial service is planned for a later date when social distancing restrictions have been lifted. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hampstead United Methodist Church or Christ Community Church of Wilmington.
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Apr. 22, 2020