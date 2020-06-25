WILLIAM EARL WATTS Mr. William Earl Watts of Rose Hill, NC died unexpectedly on Saturday, June 20, 2020 at his home. Born on January 3, 1972, he was the son of the late Harrison Ray and Sara Jane Logan Watts. He is survived by his wife of nineteen years—Shannon Murray Watts; children—Taylor Murray and fiancé Enjoli of Four Oaks, NC and Trenton Watts of Wallace; grandson—Ethan Ramirez; brothers—Timothy Ray Watts and Robert Wayne Watts both of Fayetteville, NC. During his time as a certified pipe welder he made many friends and it was a good part of his working career. He enjoyed visiting Disney World where he loved to see all the animals especially the Silverback gorillas. A service to celebrate his life will be held by the graveside at 2:00 p.m. on Friday, June 26, 2020 in the Rockfish Memorial Cemetery of Wallace. Rather than flowers, family asks that contributions in his memory be sent to Pender Memorial Hospital (One West)—Swing Bed Unit c/o NHRMC Foundation, 2001 South 17th Street, Wilmington, NC 28401. A service of Padgett Funeral and Cremation Services in Wallace.



