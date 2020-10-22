1/
WILLIAM EDISON HARKER JR.
COMMAND SERGEANT MAJOR WILLIAM EDISON HARKER, JR. William Edison Harker, Jr., age 80, of Wilmington, passed away on Sunday, October 18, 2020, at the Lower Cape Fear LifeCare Center. He was born in Wilmington, NC on March 2, 1940, the son of William Edison Harker and Grace Elizabeth Ganey Harker. William served his country with honor and distinction and retired as a Command Sargent Major from the United States Army, after serving in Germany, Korea and Vietnam (two tours). He was a highly decorated soldier, receiving a Bronze Star, six Good Conduct awards, a Meritorious Service Medal, a Gallantry Cross and numerous other awards. He was preceded in death by his parents, first wife, Regina Bollner, second wife, Patricia Skipper and a sister, Carolyn Green (Edward). He is survived by his son, Donald R. Harker (Susan) of Wilmington, grandsons, Donald R. Harker, Jr., Danny Harker and Devon Harker, also of Wilmington and a great-grandaughter, Mariah of Wilmington. Also surviving are sisters, Nancy Holland (Ralph) of Wilmington and Sue Skipper (William) of Delco and brother Jackie Harker of Wilmington. The family will gather at 11:00 am on Thursday, October 22, 2020, at the Wilmington National Cemetery for a committal service. In recognition of William's honorable and faithful service the United States Army Honor Guard will render Military Honors. In lieu of flowers Memorial Donations made to the Wounded Warriors Project, in Memory of William, would be greatly appreciated.

Published in Wilmington Star-News on Oct. 22, 2020.
