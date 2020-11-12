1/
WILLIAM FLOCKHART
WILLIAM FLOCKHART William (Bill) Flockhart of New Bern, NC passed away Sunday, November 8, 2020. Formerly from Wilmington, NC Bill was an avid golfer at The Cape, where he lived. He was a member of American Legion Post 129 in Carolina Beach. Bill is survived by his sons Billy and wife Elizabeth, Steve and wife Vickie. William is also survived by a brother, Dave and a sister, Eileen Jutrzenka, a niece and grand and great grandchildren. No service will be held.

Published in Wilmington Star-News on Nov. 12, 2020.
